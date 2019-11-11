It was far from an artistic success, but the 76ers ended a three-game losing streak with Sunday’s 114-106 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. Here is my look at the best and worst performances from the game.
Best performance: Less than a week after scoring a career-high 20 points in a loss at Phoenix, Furkan Korkmaz threatened a new career high. He ended with 17 points, shooting 7 for 14 from the field and 3 of 8 from three-point range. His shooting opened things up down low. Korkmaz is playing with great confidence and is becoming a bigger part of the rotation. He played 27 minutes and 57 seconds.
Worst performance: Hornets starting guard Dwayne Bacon had one point in 16:30 and he shot 0 for 6 from the field, while having no assists and one turnover. He graded out at a team-worst minus-20.
Best defensive performance: While he is not noted for his defense, Tobias Harris tied for the team lead, grading out with a plus-25. He also had two blocks and one steal. On a night where he attempted just nine shots (making six), he made big contributions on both sides of the court.
Worst statistic: Charlotte allowed the Sixers to shoot 46-for-84 from the field (54.8 percent). Many of those were open looks from the perimeter.
Best statistic: The Sixers outrebounded Charlotte, 49-31, including 10-6 on the offensive glass.
Worst of the worst: The Sixers continue to have trouble taking care of the ball. They had 21 turnovers, with every starter having two or more. Coach Brett Brown talked after the game about how the Sixers have to cut down on the turnovers.
Best of the best: Sixers guard Josh Richardson entered the game shooting 25.7% from three-point range. Against Charlotte, he was 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. It was the most threes he has hit as a Sixer, albeit only nine games. If Richardson can start hitting threes, it will have the same impact as Korkmaz -- opening up space for his teammates on the court.