Tired of seeing so many free throws in a basketball game?
Well, hear this: The NBA G League announced Thursday an experimental rule for the 2019-20 season that will reduce the number of foul shots.
Under the rule, players would be awarded just one free throw on each trip to the foul line. The free throw would be worth one, two or three points, based on whether the foul would have led to one, two or three free throws under the old rule.
For instance, if a player gets fouled while shooting a three-pointer, he would get one free throw that would be worth three points.
The experimental rule will not apply during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the entirety of any overtime period.
The G League is the NBA’s official minor league. It has 28 teams, including the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers affiliate. The league frequently tests experimental rules. This season, the NBA implemented the Coach’s Challenge, which was first tested in the G League in 2014-15.