On Dec. 2, 2018, the Sixers won a home game over Memphis, 103-95. The Sixers were led by JJ Redick, who scored 24 points and hit 3 of 6 three-pointers. Joel Embiid was held to 15 points, but Memphis at the time still had Marc Gasol, who has enjoyed success defending the Sixers’ three-time All-Star. Memphis was led by point guard Mike Conley, who scored 21 points but shot just 6-for-17 from the field.