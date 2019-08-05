The 76ers will play five preseason games this year, beginning Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center against a Chinese professional team, the Guangzhou Long-Lions, the Sixers said Monday.
Of the five games, three will be at the Wells Fargo Center, all starting at 7 p.m.
After the opener, the Sixers will go on a two-game road trip, playing Charlotte on Oct. 11 in Winston-Salem, N.C., and then visiting Orlando and former Sixer Markelle Fultz on the 13th. The Sixers will end their preseason schedule with home games Oct. 15 against the Detroit Pistons and Oct. 18 against the Washington Wizards.
Last year, the Sixers played four preseason games, including the final two in China.
The NBA is expected to release the regular-season schedule sometime next week. One thing known is that the Sixers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, with the time to be announced.
The Sixers were eliminated in seven games by the eventual NBA-champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals and will likely be picked to advance further this season.
Oct. 8 vs. Guangzhou Long-Lions, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Charlotte in Winston-Salem, N.C., 7:30
Oct. 13 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Detroit, 7
Oct. 18 vs. Washington, 7