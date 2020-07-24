Brett Brown sensed some excitement surrounding the 76ers that’s rare for an NBA team in an opening exhibition game.
“I feel it myself, get back to your routine of what I am doing,” the Sixers coach said before Friday’s scrimmage against the Memphis Grizzlies. “You bring sort of your clothes over and get ready like you are for a normal game. It actually takes shape more than I thought of a routine more than I’ve been accustomed to.
“To see the guys and to watch interactions in the locker room, it feels very much like a locker room.”
And the Sixers played like a team eager to face another squad for the first time since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They took to a 90-83 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at The Arena in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.
The Sixers debuted their new starting lineup with Ben Simmons moving to power forward from point guard. Shake Milton got the start at point guard. The duo played alongside Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson.
The position switch didn’t change Simmons’ imprint on a game or style of play. The two-time All-Star finished with nine points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes after missing the final eight games before the league shutdown with a pinched nerve in his lower back. Simmons had nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 16 first-half minutes.
Perhaps his most notable statistic was going 1-for-2 on three-pointers. The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder showed no hesitation while being left wide on corner three attempts. He missed his first attempt with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Simmons then made a 24-foot corner three to put the Sixers up 57-28 with 8:49 left in the third.
Harris had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes. Embiid had 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting to go with six rebounds in 13 minutes. The three-time All-Star did not play in the second half. Al Horford (five points, five rebounds) started in his place at center after intermission.
The Sixers had a lineup featuring the two centers late in the first quarter after Brown said the two weren’t paired together during the practice leading up to the game.
Reserve center Norvel Pelle made his first career three-pointer. The rookie finished with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting with three rebounds and two blocks in nine minutes.
All 15 Sixers in Florida received playing time in the exhibition opener.
Memphis standout rookie point guard Ja Morant had seven points and eight assists.