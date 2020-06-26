The 76ers will resume their season against the Indiana Pacers on Aug. 1 in Orlando.
The Sixers (39-26) are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They have the same record as the Pacers, but are seeded below because Indiana holds a 2-1 series edge against them this season.
The NBA released the schedule for each of the teams’ eight “seeding” games on Friday. Teams who currently hold or are within grasp of a playoff spot will have the handful of games to finish up the regular season at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. Only 16 of the 22 teams will advance to the playoffs.
Here is the Sixers’ schedule (all times ET):
Aug. 1 - Indiana, 7 p.m.
Aug. 3 - San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Aug. 5 - Washington, 4 p.m.
Aug. 7 - Orlando, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 - Portland, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 11 - Phoenix, 4:30 p..m.
Aug. 12 - Toronto, 6:30 p.m
Aug. 14 - Houston, TBD
The games were selected from each of the 22 teams’ remaining regular-season matchups.
Earlier on Friday, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association finalized a comprehensive plan for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season.
If play-in games are needed to determine the No. 8 seed, they would be played Aug. 15-16. The playoffs begin on Aug. 17. The start of the NBA Finals will be Sept. 30.