More details are out on the Sixers’ four preseason matchups.

Now that the Raptors have received clearance to play in Toronto, the Sixers’ Oct. 4 game will mark the first true home game for the 2019 champions since Feb. 2020, before the NBA’s shutdown. It will be the Sixers’ second appearance at Scotiabank Arena since Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 buzzer-beater ended their 2018-19 season in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The third preseason game, a home contest against the Brooklyn Nets, will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Oct. 11. A road contest at Detroit on Oct. 15 will conclude the preseason slate.

Brooklyn is the early favorite to win the Eastern Conference. The first Nets-Sixers regular season matchup on Oct. 22 will also be televised on ESPN.

The Sixers open the regular season on Oct. 20 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

