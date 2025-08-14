Sixers will open season at Boston; early home cooking highlights the 2025-26 schedule release

The 76ers will begin the 2025-26 NBA season against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Oct. 22. But they won’t stay on the road for long.

The Sixers will head home for two straight and will play at Xfinity Mobile Arena for 14 of their first 23 games.

The Sixers’ schedule, released on Thursday, also revealed that they’re slated for 16 sets of back-to-back games, beginning with a home-and-away matchup against the Orlando Magic (Oct. 27) and at the Washington Wizards (Oct. 28).

Coming off a woeful and injury-plagued season, the Sixers hope to be healthier and develop into a contender for the NBA title.

A good test of their ability to compete in the Eastern Conference will arrive in their Nov. 5 road game against the conference title favorites, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And we’ll get a pretty good idea during a crucial 12-game stretch starting in December.

Nine of those games are against squads that reached last season’s playoffs, highlighted by a Dec. 28 road game against the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

They’ll begin the stretch of postseason opponents by hosting the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 4. The Sixers will travel the next day to visit the Milwaukee Bucks before returning home to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 7. Then, after a pair of yet-to-be-determined NBA Cup games, the Sixers will be in New York on Dec. 19 to face the Knicks. After consecutive home games against the Dallas Mavericks (Dec. 20) and Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 23), the Sixers will embark on a five-game road trip before returning home on Jan. 5 to entertain the Denver Nuggets.

On Jan. 11, the Sixers will start a four-game stretch against two teams. They’ll face the Toronto Raptors in a back-to-back at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 11 and 12.

Then the Sixers will return home to face the Cavaliers on Jan. 14 and 16 to kick off a grueling six-game homestand that includes contests against the Indiana Pacers (Jan. 19), Phoenix Suns (Jan. 20), Houston Rockets (Jan. 22), and Knicks (Jan. 24).

The Jan. 24 and Feb. 11 matchups against the Knicks will be nationally televised. The Jan. 24 game will air on ABC and the Feb. 11 contest will be on ESPN.

In all, 14 Sixers’ games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ABC, NBC | Peacock or Prime.

Before then, they’ll open group play in the NBA Cup on Oct. 31 against the Celtics at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The teams are a part of Eastern Conference’s Group B, along with the Nets, Magic, and Detroit Pistons. Based on last season’s records, all 30 teams were randomly drawn into six groups of five within their conferences. Because of the in-season tournament, the league scheduled only 80 games of the teams’ 82-game schedules. The NBA will announce the remaining games the week of Dec. 10, following the conclusion of group play in the in-season tourney.

And similar to last season, the Sixers will play nine of their final 14 games on the road.

The team plans its media day on Sept. 26 at the practice facility in Camden. Then the Sixers will depart for Abu Dhabi on Sept. 28 in preparation for their Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 exhibition games against the Knicks at Etihad Arena.

The regular season will conclude on April 12, with the Sixers hosting the Bucks.

A lot of the team’s success will depend on the availability of Joel Embiid, who revealed in a July 16 ESPN article that he wasn’t rushing back from his left knee injury. So, the 2023 NBA MVP might not be ready to return from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April.

A season ago, the seven-time All-Star missed the entire preseason and the first six games while managing a left knee injury, then served a three-game suspension before ultimately appearing in just 19 contests.