Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey and Jaden Springer are the headliners of the 76ers summer league team.

The squad will participate in next week’s Salt Lake City Summer League before traveling to Las Vegas for the NBA2K23 Summer league.

The Jazz league will consist of four teams, the Utah Jazz, Sixers, Memphis Grizzles and Oklahoma City Thunder, and run Tuesday through Thursday. The team will then travel to Las Vegas on Friday and open play on July 9 in the summer league at UNLV, featuring all 30 NBA teams. That league begins Thursday and concludes on July 17.

The Sixers selected Reed and Joe in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft.

Reed, an athletic center, averaged 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 38 games with two starts this past season. Joe, a sharpshooting guard, made 55 appearances with one start. He averaged 3.6 points and shot 93.5% from the foul line.

The Sixers selected Springer with the 28th pick in the 2021 draft. The guard only made two NBA appearances while spending most of the season with the Delaware Blue Coats. Meanwhile, Bassey averaged 3.0 points while playing in 23 NBA games. The center was a late second-round pick in the 2021 draft. He sat out last year’s summer league games because he was without a contract.

The Sixers will open up SLC league play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the Grizzlies. Then they’ll have a 9 p.m. matchup against the host Jazz on Wednesday before concluding the tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday versus the Thunder. All tournament games will be Vivint Arena.

Afterward, the Sixers travel to Vegas and will face the Toronto Raptors on July 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Cox Pavilion. Then on July 10, the Sixers will face the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center. After two days off, they face the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. at Cox Pavilion. And they’ll conclude the preliminary round against the Denver Nuggets on July 15 at Cox Pavilion.