The progress of the Sixers’ rebuilding project is reflected in the preseason odds for them to win the title over the last several seasons.
At their worst, they were 500-1 and at the bottom of the longshots.
Entering this season, however -- with three All-Star-caliber players and more depth than they’ve had in years -- they are near the top.
Here’s a closer look at the October odds over the last six seasons as provided by bookmaker William Hill-US:
Both William Hill and FanDuel say they’ve seen heavy action on futures bets on the Sixers to win the title, which isn’t surprising given how large of a presence they have in this area. Fans tend to bet the hometown teams.
FanDuel says the Sixers are second in both overall bets made and money wagered to the Lakers. William Hill has the Sixers at 7-1, down nearly in half after opening at 12-1 on June 14. William Hill, which is prominent in Las Vegas, says only the Lakers and Golden State have generated more title action. Yep, Golden State.
But not everyone is sold on the Sixers. Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading at William Hill, said that while his Jersey books have taken Sixers’ action, his locations in Nevada are going the other way.
Bogdanovich opened the Sixers’ win total at 56, but after the under was hit “pretty hard,” he lowered it to 54.
*Note: Caesars’ odds on Sixers win total -120 on over; -110 on under ... PointsBets’s odds are +100 on over; -120 on under ... Juice for all the other outlets is -110 over and -110 under.