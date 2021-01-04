Is this just a hot streak, or is it evidence of a player who is settling into his role? It’s fair to assume that Harris probably won’t shoot 50% for the season (he’s been around 40% on catch-and-shoot threes the last three seasons), but his attempts are also up. Last year, he averaged 4.2 catch-and-shoot three-point attempts per 36 minutes. This year, he is averaging 4.9. Even if his make-percentage regresses back to his three-year baseline, he would still finish the season with 30-plus more made catch-and-shoot threes than he had last season, assuming the same amount of playing time.