Sixers open playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday by hosting Nets

NEW YORK — The 76ers will entertain the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

The times and dates for the other games for the best-of-seven series will be announced at a later date.

The Sixers (54-28) and Nets (45-37) will kick off the first-round slate of games. Then the Boston Celtics will entertain the winner of the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks play-in at 3:30 p.m. before the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks at 6 p.m.Saturday’s first-round action will conclude with the Sacramento Kings entertaining the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m.

The Sixers locked up the No. 3 seed when the Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nets nabbed the sixth seed Friday with the Miami Heat’s loss to the Washington Wizards before their own victory over the Orlando Magic had ended.

As a result, the Sixers rested their key players in season ending wins against the Atlanta Hawks and Nets. They defeated equally undermanned Brooklyn, 134-105, on Sunday at the Barclays Center.

