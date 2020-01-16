The bad side of Simmons was on display in the second quarter, when the Nets moved center Jarrett Allen over to guard him. It was the the kind of matchup where it would be helpful if Allen felt compelled to guard him beyond 15 feet. It would help Simmons, and it would help every other player on the court. Consider a possession with 4:54 left in the second quarter, when a switch left Al Horford with a seal on the drastically undersized Dinwiddie. While there might have been a play for Furkan Korkmaz to make, he was deterred from making the pass by a lurking Allen, who was creeping from the opposite block and would have been in position to contest the shot. On a normal basketball team, that would have left Simmons all alone for a catch-and-shoot. But, well . . .