Worst performance: This goes to Kyrie Irving. I hate to do this to the Nets point guard, who was playing in only his third game after a shoulder injury sidelined him for 26 games. However, this was the first poor game since his return. The six-time NBA All-Star, who signed with Brooklyn this summer, missed 15 of 21 shots en route to a 14-point night. He graded out at a game-worst minus-29. Some might point to his six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. However, his shooting woes — especially in the fourth quarter, when he went 1-for-7 — hurt the Nets.