Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 117-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: It would have been disgraceful to give this to anyone other than Tobias Harris. Yes, the Sixers forward was that good, willing his team to a much-needed victory. Harris scored 24 of his game-high 34 points in the second half. He also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. He made 14 of 20 shots — including 4-of-6 three-pointers. He also had three assists and a steal. All four of his three-pointers came in the second half, in five attempts.
Worst performance: This goes to Kyrie Irving. I hate to do this to the Nets point guard, who was playing in only his third game after a shoulder injury sidelined him for 26 games. However, this was the first poor game since his return. The six-time NBA All-Star, who signed with Brooklyn this summer, missed 15 of 21 shots en route to a 14-point night. He graded out at a game-worst minus-29. Some might point to his six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. However, his shooting woes — especially in the fourth quarter, when he went 1-for-7 — hurt the Nets.
Best defensive performance: I’m giving this to Matisse Thybulle. The Sixers rookie shined in his fourth start of the season. He had a career-high four blocks to go with two steals in 26 minutes, 56 seconds. Thybulle was hampered by foul trouble, which limited his time on the court. He finished at a plus-10.
Worst statistic: This goes to Brooklyn’s foul shooting. The Nets made just 18 of 30 shots, 60%.
Best statistic: I gave this to Harris’ 24 second-half points. They were the most points scored by a Sixer in the second half of any game this season.
Best of the best: I have to give this to the Sixers’ fourth-quarter domination. They outscored the Nets, 31-16, in the final 12 minutes. The plus-15 margin is their largest this season for a fourth quarter. The 16 points are the fewest an opponent has scored against them in a fourth quarter this season.