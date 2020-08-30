If you didn’t know that taxpayers had such an option, well, that’s part of the genius. While we have few precise details about the plan, the secret sauce could be a piece of 2009 legislation that established the concept of a “Neighborhood Improvement Zone” and applied it to a proposed stadium and entertainment complex. Assuming the Sixers envision a similar deal, this is how it would work. The team would agree to continue to pay the full amount of the taxes on its business operations that it is legally obliged to pay. In return, the state would agree to allow them to pay those taxes in the form of a mortgage payment to a bank instead of a check to the government. Given the Sixers’ promise to continue to pay the full amount of their legally mandated taxes, and the state’s promise to allow them to use the full amount of that full amount to pay down a mortgage, a bank would give the Sixers the upfront money they need to construct a new arena.