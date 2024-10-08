Sixers showcase their increased offensive pace in preseason victory over the New Zealand Breakers

No Joel Embiid. No Paul George. No problem.

This wasn’t exactly an exhibition game where the 76ers needed their two future Hall of Fame players. In fact, they probably could have also rested All-Star Tyrese Maxey and the other members of their starting lineup Monday night.

A team like the New Zealand Breakers of Australia’s National Basketball League are no match for an NBA contender. So it’s not surprising that the Sixers rolled to a 139-84 victory over their overmatched Breakers Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Maxey played only in the first quarter, scoring 15 points while making 4-of-5 three-pointers. Andre Drummond had 11 points, seven rebounds, one block, and a steal in 14 minutes, 19 seconds. Rookie Jared McCain was a plus-36 in 27:39 while adding 15 points.

The Sixers led by as many as 59 points and things could have been much worse.

Afterward, coach Nick Nurse was asked what can he take from a game like this.

“Listen, that team played pretty good in Salt Lake the other night,” Nurse said of the Breakers’ 116-87 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. “I was just happy that we got out and got after them, defensively. Yeah, we are trying to build those things and ball pressure and deflections and create turnovers.

“And we are working on some pace this year. A lot more than we have in the past, throw aheads and getting the ball up the floor. We did some of that pretty good.”

The Sixers (1-0) wanted all 19 available players to impact the game.

But for Nurse, this was sort of a dress rehearsal opportunity to confirm a lot of things they accomplished in training camp. So the Sixers look at this blowout as a good start for building a foundation.

The team worked on delivering throwahead passes frequently during last week’s training camp in the Bahamas.

“I think we got some guys in the open floor that can attack,” Nurse said. “You know our wings are attack guys. So we just want to give them that quick opportunity to at least hit the paint. I’m not saying they got to shoot. But if they can advance it, corner attack it, get to the paint, shoot, something good should happen from there.”

The Sixers love their new playing style. And it was obvious to see why against the Breakers (0-2).

The Sixers had 25 fast-break points, 20 second-chance points, and 66 points in the paint. Philly also made 17-of-37 three-pointers while shooting 58% overall. They did all that while getting the ball past half-court with at least 20 seconds to spare on each possession.

“That’s my style right there,” Kelly Oubre Jr. said. “I’m running the floor. I’m running like a maniac all game long. A lot of times, I’m in front of the crowd, because I’m fast and I’m sprinting.

“So the kick aheads and playing in the open floor, that’s my time to shine.”

The Sixers realize they still have room to improve. They’re ironing out how to space the floor and play with pace. But they’re confident they’ll get the ball up the floor quicker and shoot early in the shot clock.

“For me, that’s great, because not too many bigs want to have that rat race every possession,” Drummond said. “So for me, it’s an advantage because me being in shape and also being able to rebound the ball off misses with Tyrese Maxey down the paint getting layups and shooting wide open shots.”

“And you have Paul George, who is a ridiculous scorer. And this you have Joel when you bring him back too, we have a lot of weapons. It’s just figuring out how to hold it all under one roof.”