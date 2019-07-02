The 76ers on Monday signed Norvel Pelle to a two-way contract his agent B.J. Bass of RBA Sports confirmed. The team is scheduled to announce the news on Tuesday.
Pelle, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound center, has been a known stand out for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate. Now he’ll get an opportunity to play for both teams.
NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players two seasons ago. The final two spots are for two-way players who can go between the NBA and the G-League.
NBA teams are allowed to bring two-way players up for a maximum of 45 days. After that, teams have to sign the respective player to the regular 15-man roster or send them to the G-League. In the former case, the Sixers would have to release someone to make room for the player.
Pelle, 26, averaged 11.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks while shooting 70.3 percent from the field last season.