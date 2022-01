Sixers Joel Embiid blocks the shot of the Magic's Cole Anthony during the fourth quarter. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night when he scored a career-high-tying 50 points. The Sixers center also had 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal. It was the fewest minutes played in a 50-point, 10-rebound game in the shot-clock era, which began during the 1954-55 season. He’s also joined Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (52 points on Oct. 29, 2018) as the only players with 50 in less than 28 minutes.

Worst performance: Terrence Ross gets this after missing all four of his shot attempts en route to scoring two points. The Magic reserve guard also failed to grab a rebound, get an assist or get a steal in 10:54 of action.

Best defensive performance: This one goes to Embiid for his team-high three blocks to go with one steal.

Best statistic: Mo Bamba was scorching from beyond the three-point line. The Magic center made 7 of 8 three-pointers en route to scoring a career-best 32 points. All of his three-pointers came in the first half when he had 28 points.

Worst statistic: Embiid’s teammates couldn’t buy a basket in the first quarter. The Sixers players not named Embiid combined to shoot 2-for-11 in the first quarter.

Best of the best: Embiid reached another milestone. He joined Wilt Chamberlain (11 times) and Allen Iverson (10) as the only Sixers with multiple 50-point performances.