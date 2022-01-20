Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night when he scored a career-high-tying 50 points. The Sixers center also had 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal. It was the fewest minutes played in a 50-point, 10-rebound game in the shot-clock era, which began during the 1954-55 season. He’s also joined Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (52 points on Oct. 29, 2018) as the only players with 50 in less than 28 minutes.

Worst performance: Terrence Ross gets this after missing all four of his shot attempts en route to scoring two points. The Magic reserve guard also failed to grab a rebound, get an assist or get a steal in 10:54 of action.

Best defensive performance: This one goes to Embiid for his team-high three blocks to go with one steal.

Best statistic: Mo Bamba was scorching from beyond the three-point line. The Magic center made 7 of 8 three-pointers en route to scoring a career-best 32 points. All of his three-pointers came in the first half when he had 28 points.

Worst statistic: Embiid’s teammates couldn’t buy a basket in the first quarter. The Sixers players not named Embiid combined to shoot 2-for-11 in the first quarter.

Best of the best: Embiid reached another milestone. He joined Wilt Chamberlain (11 times) and Allen Iverson (10) as the only Sixers with multiple 50-point performances.