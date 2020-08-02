KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Nothing changed.
The 76ers still commit too many mistakes. Their chemistry is still in question. And the Sixers still have a knack for underachieving.
On Saturday, they suffered a 127-121 defeat to the undermanned Indiana Pacers at the VISA Athletic Center in a seeding-game opener for both teams.
But the Sixers dropped to 39-27 after losing to a Pacers squad (40-26) playing without All-Star post player Domantas Sabonis (left foot plantar fasciitis) and guards Jeremy Lamb (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) and Malcolm Brogdon (neck injury).
Unfortunately for the Sixers, T.J. Warren was healthy.
The Pacers forward lit them up for 53 points, making 9 of 12 three-pointers. Warren was hot from the start, scoring 29 points in the first half. Meanwhile, the Sixers didn’t help themselves, committing 21 turnovers compared to 10 by the Pacers.
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris did their parts, combining for 71 points, but it wasn’t enough.
Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds after missing the final two scrimmage with right-calf tightness. Harris added 30 points. Ben Simmons had 19 points and 13 rebounds, but also a tough time defending Warren.
Simmons was moved to power forward ahead of the restart. Shake Milton took over at point guard for the two-time All-Star.
And running the point was a struggle for Milton. He also had to be separated from Embiid at the conclusion of the first quarter. Disagreements happen, but that wasn’t a good look for a team boasting about improved chemistry.
The outcome enabled the Pacers, fifth in the Eastern Conference, to clinch the tiebreaker over the season series with sixth-place Sixers.
The Sixers talked about improving their chemistry here at Disney World. However, it didn’t look that way after Embiid said something to Milton as they walked to their seats after the first quarter. Milton turned around, said something in response and had to be separated by teammates. Moments later, Milton went over and yelled something at Embiid, who was seated at the time.
Milton had just missed Embiid on offense and blew two straight defensive assignments.
Milton finished the quarter with zero points, zero shot attempts, an assist and two turnovers while struggling against the Pacers’ physicality and pressure. The Sixers named him the starting point guard during the restart while moving two-time All-Star Ben Simmons to power forward.
Milton went to the bench after picking up his third foul with 3 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first half. The second-year player picked up his fourth foul seven seconds into the second half and was replaced by Raul Neto.
Before the game, both teams and referees Eric Lewis, Trey Maddox and Mitchell Ervin knelt during the national anthem. This marked the third straight day the teams did this at the restart.
For the past couple of months, the Sixers – like most teams – talked about using their platform to make a statement. They even discussed several other ways to use their platform.
The Pacers and several Sixers wore phrases on the back of their jerseys to bring awareness to social issues. Harris wore “Say Her Name,” while Josh Richardson wore “Say Their Names.” Matisse Thybulle wore “Vote.” Furkan Korkmaz and Raul Neto had “Equality.” Alec Burks wore ‘Enough’ and Kyle O’Quinn had “Hear Us.’
Coach Brett Brown said the Sixers wanted to make a message of solidarity.
“This topic, this attention, this racial injustice situation that we are living and breathing in such a significant way and how it’s impacted everybody, not just the United States,” Brown said of the statement the team wanted to make. “To show a level that this a unified message.”
The NBA, the coaches and the referees have supported the players using their platform. Brown added the Sixers organization led by managing partner Josh Harris, co-managing partner David Blitzer and general manager Elton Brand, have supported their players.
“It’s not something that we take lightly,” he said.