Patrick Beverley out, Joel Embiid questionable ahead of Sixers Saturday night tilt against Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patrick Beverley will miss the 76ers’ game at the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night with an illness while Joel Embiid remains questionable to play, still recovering from a left knee injury.

Embiid’s status will be determined following his pregame warm-up. He recently missed three consecutive games with knee inflammation, and the Sixers are playing their second of two back-to-back games this week.

Head coach Nick Nurse said during his pregame availability that the staff has been pleased this week with how Embiid’s knee has responded.

Beverley’s absence gives the Sixers a ballhandling void behind starting point guard Tyrese Maxey. De’Anthony Melton, typically another option at this spot, is also out with a back issue. Nurse said Tobias Harris, Nico Batum and Furkan Korkmaz could take on some of those duties.

Embiid is coming off scoring 36 points in just three quarters in Friday’s win at the Orlando Magic, and entered Saturday leading the NBA in scoring (35.1 points per game) to go along with 11.5 rebounds and a career-best 5.9 assists per game.

Beverley is averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, and has recently been taking on heavier minutes in Melton’s absence.