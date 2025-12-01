Sixers mailbag: Does it make sense to try to trade Paul George before the trade deadline?

The 76ers will look to beat the Washington Wizards for the second time in as many meetings when the squads play Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Sixers took a 139-134 overtime victory over the Wizards on Oct. 28 at Capital One Arena.

Washington takes a 2-16 record into Monday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wizards were riding a 14-game losing streak before defeating the Atlanta Hawks, 132-113, on Tuesday. They followed that rare win with a 119-86 road loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The Sixers dropped to 10-9 after Sunday’s 142-134 double-overtime loss to the Hawks. Since defeating the Wizards, the Sixers have lost nine of their last 15 games.

So the Wizards are a good opponent to help break out of their funk. Well, find out more on Tuesday.

In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: Jared McCain is looking so much better in the last few games! Is he still wearing the heavy knee brace under the white sleeve, or has he graduated to a smaller brace or no brace? — @Bob_Zampini

A: Thanks for starting the mailbag! McCain has looked good in the last few games. The second-year guard averaged 16.7 points while shooting 47.4% on three-pointers in the three games before Sunday’s contest against the Hawks.

McCain stopped wearing the heavy knee brace he had worn upon his return last month, after tearing the lateral meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 13. But he started wearing what he called “just a smaller little thing on my [left] leg” during his two-game assignment with Delaware Blue Coats on Nov. 13 and 15.

Q: Would it make sense for the Sixers to try to trade Paul George before the trade deadline? It may impact the Sixers’ playoff chances this year, but it would free up valuable salary cap space and possibly get a first-round pick in return. Is that a realistic option? — @Topsheff88

A: It depends on his level of play and how competitive the Sixers are heading into the trade deadline. At this time, the Sixers’ brass and coaching staff should be all in on making a deep postseason run, knowing that anything else could cost them their jobs. And in George’s first three games back, he’s been a solid complementary player to Tyrese Maxey.

The nine-time All-Star opened his first four games as an aggressive scoring option. Afterward, George did a good job running the Sixers’ offense in the half-court and provided solid defense.

But I get it. He underachieved last season and has been hampered by injuries after signing his four-year, $212 million contract on July 6, 2024. And the 35-year-old isn’t getting any younger. Trading him would allow them to shed the final two seasons of his deal.

George would have to play at a high level for a team looking to add a key piece for a playoff run to shed a first-rounder, among other things, in return. And if he’s playing at a high level and meshing well with Maxey, the Sixers must ask themselves, are they still willing to trade him?

Q: What do you think the starting five will be (and should be) when Kelly Oubre Jr. and VJ Edgecombe are back? Obviously, the center position will depend on Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond’s health — @GermanChoco1ate

A: I keep going back and forth with Oubre and Dominick Barlow being the fifth starter. Both have played great, and deserve to be in the lineup. However, I’m going with Oubre, George, Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, and Maxey. Barlow would be the seventh man behind Quentin Grimes.

Oubre has been the Sixers’ X Factor this season.

Before he suffered an LCL sprain in his left knee, Oubre’s averages of 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals took a back seat to the play of the Sixers’ stellar backcourt pairing of Maxey and Edgecombe in the first 12 games.

But Oubre excels when the ball is moving, and he did a solid job of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

The Sixers have definitely missed his impact in the last seven games. For them to be competitive, Oubre must get healthy and resume playing at a high level. His importance to the team, especially as a perimeter defender, is the reason why he needs to start.

Q: Is there any way to trade Embiid once he is reasonably healthy? — @dumasroxx

A: There’s always one of two teams willing to take a gamble. But the 31-year-old is making $55.2 million this season, and his three-year, $193 million extension begins next season.

That’s a tremendous amount of money for a team to take on for a player with an extensive injury history. I noted before that a team president of basketball operations would have to be really secure in their job to make that trade. And that hasn’t changed.

Now, if Embiid can play at 80% of his former self, his addition to most teams makes them instant championship contenders. But if he gets injured and is unable to play, that could go down as one of the worst trades in NBA history.