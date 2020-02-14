Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George wasn’t happy with the officiating during Tuesday’s 110-103 loss to the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center, and he voiced his displeasure afterward. On Thursday, the NBA fined him $35,000 for his comments.
“There was some home-court cooking tonight to say the least,” George said, according to an ESPN report. “I mean it was 19 to 11. You all figure out what those numbers are. It was 19 to 11.”
George was referring to the Clippers’ 19-11 edge in fouls. The Sixers shot 14 for 21 from the foul line, while the Clippers were 9 for 13.
The NBA said in a statement, “The amount of George’s fine reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating.”
For George, it was a frustrating evening. He shot just 3 of 15 from the field in scoring 11 points.