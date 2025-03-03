Sixers’ Paul George knows ‘window is closing’ on his NBA title hopes but vows to press on

As a 34-year-old in his 15th NBA season, Paul George realizes his championship window is starting to close.

That’s why he acknowledges that his first season with the 76ers has been frustrating and underachieving because of injuries to key players, most notably Joel Embiid.

“Each year is a year I can’t get back,” the nine-time All-Star said. “But I think of myself, as well. I haven’t been in the best physical health this season. It’s been a lot of things going on that I have been trying to battle and fight through.

“So I understand it. I get it. But, you know, for myself as well, it’s frustrating that this stuff keeps popping up for me knowing that that window is closing.”

Time will tell if George will be available for Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Wells Fargo Center. The four-time all-defensive selection is listed as questionable with left groin soreness.

But he and the Sixers (21-38) want to finish out the final 23 games strong and see where that takes them. A victory over the Blazers (27-34) would give the Sixers consecutive wins for the first time since they won four straight from Jan. 24-29. George’s status for the game is yet to be determined.

They had lost nine straight and 11 of 12 games before defeating the Golden State Warriors, 126-119, Saturday night at home.

The victory pulled the Eastern Conference’s 11th-place Sixers two games behind the 10th-place Chicago Bulls for the final Play-In Tournament slot.

The victory came one day after Embiid, who’s dealing with an ailing left knee, became the third Sixers player to be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Shooting guard Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Friday. The team announced on Jan. 10 that rookie guard Jared McCain (torn meniscus surgery, left knee) would miss the rest of the season.

George could easily use his injuries as an excuse to shut down one of his worst campaigns.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder is having a tough time creating separation while averaging 16.5 points, the fourth-lowest average of his career.

But he has played the last 10 days with a torn tendon in his left little finger. Before that, George suffered a hyperextended left knee, leading to a bone bruise on two occasions. He also has had groin and right ankle soreness. In all, George has missed 19 games because of injuries and load management, but he isn’t ready to quit.

“All we can do is look forward to the next day, and, you know, put our best foot forward,” he said. “It sounds cliché, but that’s kind of how I have been approaching this. Just try to be as healthy as possible and try to be as available as possible.”

The Sixers are coming off a confidence-building victory over the Warriors (32-28).

Quinton Grimes scored a career-high 44 points on 18-for-24 shooting, making 6 of 9 three-pointers to go with six rebounds and two steals. George scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. He closed out the game by scoring the final four points on a 19-foot fadeaway with 44.5 seconds left and a pair of foul shots at the 26.8-second mark.

But Kelly Oubre Jr. (20 points), Guerschon Yabusele (18), and Andre Drummond (10 points, 14 rebounds) all stepped up on a night when Tyrese Maxey struggled through 2-for-14 shooting to finish with five points.

“I feel like tonight was a good step in the right direction for us,” Grimes said.

Their goal is to build off Saturday’s win on Monday against a Blazers squad they defeated, 125-103, on Dec. 30 in Portland.