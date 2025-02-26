Podcaster Paul George says he’s taking time off to focus more on basketball

A 20-37 record isn’t exactly what Sixers fans were expecting coming into the season after adding nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George to a roster that already included former MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star Tyrese Maxey. But instead of the championship aspirations that fans originally planned for, the Sixers are currently sitting outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, at the No. 12 spot.

But don’t give up hope just yet Sixers fans, because the 6-foot-8 forward has a solution that could fix everything. On Monday’s episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the veteran announced that he will be taking time off from podcasting to focus more on basketball. This came on the same day that the Sixers suffered a blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls in a game that saw Philly down by as many as 50 points.

“Before we wrap fellas, it’s no secret this season — up to this point, man — it hasn’t been what we envisioned,” George said. “I know my goal when I first signed with Philadelphia was to bring a championship to these amazing fans here. I still remain positive about that and that is still the case where I’m coming from.

“With that being said though, I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today’s episode with Dwight [Howard], I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right, and help this squad make a push towards our goal to finish the season out, give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship.”

George’s season-saving announcement came just as some Sixers fans were starting to give up hope — the team lost its eighth straight game Monday and slipped further out of postseason contention as it awaits word on possible “radical” treatments for Embiid’s injured knee.

Despite the disastrous season, the Sixers are still 2.5 games out of the final play-in spot, behind the 10th place Bulls. With a little luck and good health — two things that have come to define the Sixers over the years — the team could still potentially make a last-minute playoff push.

While they wait to see what a rededicated George means on the court — he is currently averaging 16.2 points, his lowest in over a decade — fans took to social media to react to the news, although not all fans seemed excited by the news.

“Feels like PG received a ‘Justify your job’ email from the Sixers,” one user wrote.

Other fans believe George’s decision to stop podcasting comes a little too late into the season. “Paul George taking a break from podcasting to try and make the Sixers a playoff contender is the definition of a dollar short and a day late lol,” another user wrote.

“Right thing to do but he should’ve done this in December or to start the season,” another user wrote.

“Lookout league. Paul George has decided to lock in … with 25 games left … when his team is 20-37,” another user wrote.

Others simply decided to poke fun at the news that George is giving up his side gig.