Paul George, Tyrese Maxey have no plans to shut down their Sixers season

Sixers forward Paul George shoots a late fourth quarter basket over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Saturday, March 1, 2025 in Philadelphia. George made the two-point basket.

With Joel Embiid officially shut down after playing in only 19 games, Paul George acknowledged it is frustrating that his first season attempting to form an enticing Big 3 with Embiid and point guard Tyrese Maxey never gained real traction.

The 34-year-old George has also dealt with multiple injuries this season, including a pinky finger tear that is still being protected by a splint, and noted “each year is a year I can’t get back.”

George, though, echoed 76ers coach Nick Nurse’s pregame comments that — at least for now — he plans to continue playing, rather than also ending his season early in order to help the Sixers more viscerally pivot into tank mode.

Ditto for Tyrese Maxey, who logged nearly 40 minutes in Saturday’s win over the Golden State Warriors even with a sprained pinky finger on his shooting hand that surely contributed to his 2-for-14 mark from the floor. Maxey left the locker room before it opened to the media following Saturday’s game.

“I’m going to give everything I got to this group,” George said late Saturday. “Keep fighting and see where that gets us.”

The win over Golden State means the Sixers enter Sunday 2 1/2 games back of the Chicago Bulls for the Eastern Conference’s final play-in spot with 23 games remaining, starting with Monday’s home matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers before a two-game road trip at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

Beating the Warriors also moved the Sixers a half-game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets — or “behind” the Nets for the NBA’s seventh-worst record, which would decrease the Sixers’ odds of keeping their top-6 protected pick in the draft lottery.