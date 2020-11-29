The 76ers are signing Paul Reed to a two-way contract, a source confirmed Saturday.
The team selected the 6-foot-9 post player in the second round, the 58th overall pick, in the Nov. 18 NBA draft.
NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players before the 2017-18 season. The two added spots are for two-way players who can go between the NBA and the G League. The Sixers’ G League affiliate is the Delaware Blue Coats.
NBA teams are allowed to bring up a two-way player for a maximum of 45 days. After that, teams have to sign the player to the regular 15-man roster or send him back to the G League. In the former case, the team would have to release someone from its 15-man roster if a spot is not available.
Reed, 21, could be a steal for the Sixers.
As a junior last season at De Paul, he was the only NCAA player with more than 70 blocks (74) and 50 steals (54). He averaged 15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.9 steals. Reed’s 142 career blocks rank third in school history.
Reed was a three-star recruit at Wekiva High School in Apopka, Fla. As a sophomore at De Paul, he was named the Big East’s most improved player.
Reed entered his junior campaign as a preseason All-Big East selection. Listed as a power forward, Reed guarded centers at De Paul. Reed and the Sixers say he can add value as a small-ball center.