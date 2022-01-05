ORLANDO, Fla. — Reserve forward Paul Reed was placed in the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols on Tuesday and will miss the 76ers’ matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at the Amway Center.

Paul became the fifth Sixers player currently sidelined because of COVID. Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Jaden Springer will also miss Wednesday’s game because of protocols. Meanwhile, two-way player Myles Powell could clear protocols in time for the game.

Reed is averaging 2.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 9.4 minutes in 19 games.

The Sixers (19-16) are also without Shake Milton (back contusion) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons).

The team has had its share of players and coaches testing positive for COVID.

Coach Doc Rivers and assistants Brian Adams and Sam Cassell have been away from the team because of the coronavirus. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, Milton, and Danny Green have also missed games this season because of COVID.

Despite that, the Sixers have won four straight and five of their last six games. The Magic (7-31) have lost six straight and 13 of their last 15 games.