The 76ers backup center position has been fluid, with Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell splitting time there.

Reed won the job in training camp before surrendering to Harrell at the start of the regular season.

Then Reed regained the role only to lose it to Harrell once again. When asked this week, Reed admitted he was frustrated after relinquishing the spot.

“But you got to handle it like a professional,” he said. “I understand that I have areas that I need to improve on. I ain’t trippin. I just know I got to get better so I’m just putting in the work every day, and I know it’s going to pay off.”

The third-year veteran took averages of 3.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steal, 0.6 block and 10.7 minutes into Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.

Reed didn’t play in Monday’s 104-101 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors after averaging just 4.0 minutes in the previous four games. He combined to make just 1 of 6 shots during that stretch.

“I feel like I have to be more consistent,” Reed said. “Be more consistent, be a better finisher, and just be consistent on the defensive end as well. Just doing what they ask me to do, which is just rebound, block shots and then just the defensive rotations.”

Competitive race

The Sixers took a five-game winning streak into their matchup with the Pistons. However, the Eastern Conference’s fifth-place squad wasn’t the hottest team in the NBA or the Atlantic Division for that matter.

The fourth-place Brooklyn Nets have won six straight and 10 of their last 11 games. The sixth-place New York Knicks had a league-best eight-game winning streak.

How much are the Sixers players paying attention to the Nets and Knicks?

“I’m not really charting them or anything like that. No,” coach Doc Rivers said. “But obviously, they’re winning so you see that. I watch all the games that I can. I love basketball. I’m not home watching SWAT. ... So, yeah, you notice that they are doing well.

“But I’m not taking note of that or anything like that. They’re all good teams.”

Like Rivers, Shake Milton said he’s also noticed the Nets and Knicks are playing well, but he’s isn’t focused on their play.

“Like I haven’t put anything into it,” he said. ”Just coming in and doing the work, I feel like that’s the mentality everybody else has on this team. Not really focused on what’s happening left to right.”

At 19-12, the Nets were a game ahead of the Sixers. The Sixers (.586) were ahead by the 18-13 Knicks (.581) by percentage points.

After hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Sixers face the Knicks in an anticipated Christmas Day game at Madison Square Garden.

Melton’s steals

De’Anthony Melton was second in the league in steals at 2.2 per games behind Raptors forward .O.G. Anunoby (2.4) heading into Thursday night’s games. Melton was third in total steals at 56 while Anunoby sat in first (64), followed by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (57).