Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 116-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: This goes to Tobias Harris. The Sixers forward finished with a team-high 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting. Eight of his points came in the fourth quarter on 3-for-5 shooting. His teammates made just 2 of 9 shots during the stretch.
Worst performance: This goes to Kenrich Williams. The Pelicans forward graded out at a minus-13 in 25 minutes, 36 seconds. He also made had more personal fouls (five) than points (three).
Best defensive performance: I have to give this one to Norvel Pelle. The Sixers reserve center blocked three shots and altered a couple others in 11:56 of action. This was the shot blocker’s third NBA appearance.
Worst statistic: I have to give this to the Sixers’ foul shooting. They made just 67.6% (23-for-34) for the game.
Best statistic: This goes to Brandon Ingram’s foul shooting. He made 11 of 13 foul shots before fouling out late in the game.
Worst of the worst: I have to give this to the Sixers’ effort. They looked nothing like the team that defeated the Boston Celtics in a defining game on Thursday. This was an ugly win that proved the Sixers lack consistency.
Best of the best: Despite the lackluster effort, the Sixers moved up to second place in the Eastern Conference. They traded places with the now third-place Miami Heat after the Heat loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.