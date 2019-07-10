LAS VEGAS – James Ennis III is as confident as most Philadelphians when it comes to the 76ers’ chances of reaching the NBA Finals.
That’s part of the reason the reserve swingman turned down better offers stay with the Sixers. Ennis will sign a two-year, $4.1 million contract to stay.
“Because it’s a good team, and a good chance of winning," Ennis said Wednesday at the NBA Summer League. "The East is going to be wide open. We had a good chance last year. Kawhi is gone. He went to the West.
"So we are going to walk to the Finals in the East.”
Leonard’s fadeaway corner jumper at the buzzer lifted the Toronto Raptors to a 92-90 victory over the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series in May. The Raptors went on to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
The Sixers acquired Ennis from the Houston Rockets on Feb. 7 in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks in the 2021 draft.
He became a key part of the Sixers’ rotation. He averaged 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 15.6 minutes in 18 regular-season games.
His level of play went up in the postseason, as he averaged 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes.