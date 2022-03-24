LOS ANGELES — James Harden lay on his back under the basket, before rising and walking slightly gingerly to the 76ers’ bench on the opposite side of the court and, eventually, to their locker room.

Crisis was averted when the point guard with hamstring troubles before being traded to the Sixers last month quickly returned to the bench and, eventually, the court about midway through the fourth quarter. But the scene, and the scare, represented the way the Sixers needed to labor their way to a 126-121 win over the depleted Lakers playing without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The Sixers overcame a clunky offensive start to build a 14-point lead in the third quarter, but they allowed the Lakers to trim the advantage to 93-91 entering the final period when a shot by Wenyen Gabriel rolled in right before the buzzer. A Tyrese Maxey three-pointer pushed the Sixers’ lead back up to 98-93, an alley-oop connection from Tobias Harris to DeAndre Jordan extended that advantage to 103-97, and a long jumper by Furkan Korkmaz made the score 107-100 with less than eight minutes to play.

Then after an Austin Reeves putback sliced the Sixers’ lead to 107-104 with less than six minutes remaining, Harris answered with a layup and Maxey added a driving finish and three-pointer to push the lead back to nine points with less than four minutes to play.

Sixers MVP contender Joel Embiid finished with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 10 rebounds, while Maxey added 21 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds and Harris had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Former Sixer Dwight Howard led the Lakers with 24 points and added 8 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Harden’s rough night

Even before the injury scare, it was not exactly a pleasant on-court return to Harden’s hometown.

Harden entered Wednesday shooting 26.7% on 6.4 three-point attempts per game over his last seven games. Those struggles continued against the Lakers, as he finished 7-of-18 from the floor and 1-of-6 from three-point range for 24 points.

He went 2-of-10 in the first half, still lacking burst on his drives to the basket following his hamstring injury and misfiring on all three three-point attempts.

In the third quarter, he made his first attempt, a driving layup that put the Sixers up 74-62, and hit a jumper about midway through the period. He then buried his first three-pointer with about four minutes left in the period, but then air-balled a long ball on the Sixers’ next possession.

Harden did continue to make an impact as a playmaker (7 assists) and rebounder (7).

Bench burst

A bench unit that has been much-maligned recently was solid again Wednesday, finishing with 27 points including 20 in the first half. The reserves helped flip a 7-point second-quarter deficit into a 9-point advantage.

Georges Niang went 3-of-3 from beyond the arc in the first quarter to counter the Lakers’ early three-point barrage. Korkmaz and Jordan were both a perfect 2-of-2 from the floor in their second-quarter minutes. Jordan scored five points in the fourth before Embiid reentered, while Korkmaz delivered the a big shot to increase the Sixers’ lead to 7 points.

In all, Sixers coach Doc Rivers deployed a 10-man rotation and experimented with at least one new lineup combination. He paired Maxey and Harris together to start the second and fourth quarters with Korkmaz, Jordan, and Shake Milton. Since the Harden trade, Rivers had primarily played Harris with Harden and Maxey with Embiid when the starters have staggered minutes.

LeBron’s tribute

Though James rested Wednesday, the Lakers showed a tribute video to honor him passing Karl Malone to become the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer.

As James waved to the crowd, Sixers wing Danny Green applauded his former teammate. Green was on the Lakers’ 2020 championship team before coming to the Sixers.