Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This was a tough one, but I opted to give this to Tyrese Maxey on a night when Shake Milton finished with game-high 30 points. The Sixers second-year guard finished with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go with three assists in 23 minutes. Maxey sat out the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: This goes to Pistons reserve guard Saben Lee. He scored 11 points thanks in large part to making 9 of 12 foul shots. However, he made just 1 of 4 shots, committed seven turnovers and was game-worst minus-29.

Best defensive performance: Paul Reed gets this one. The Sixers reserve center was solid on both ends of the floor. He finished with a game-high four steals to go with one block. He also scored 25 points on 12-for-14 shooting. Reed was a game-best plus-30.

Best statistic: The Sixers were solid from the foul line. They made 21 of 23 foul shots for 91.3%.

Worst statistic: The Sixers had a tough time from beyond the arc. They made 5 of 25 three-pointers for 20%.