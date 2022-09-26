The 76ers aren’t concerned about P.J. Tucker’s left knee.

The power forward had an arthroscopic procedure this summer and has been cleared for on-court work. He will participate in training camp in Charleston, S.C., which runs Tuesday through Sunday at the Citadel.

It was a “10-minute procedure,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “He’s already back on the court. We’re excited.”

» READ MORE: Sixers media day: Follow along for live updates

Said Sixers coach Doc Rivers: “We’re not that concerned by it. Listen, he’s a guy that we are really looking forward to having in the fold, and we’re going to keep him healthy all year. That’s the goal.”

Tucker signed a three-year, $33.2 million deal in July to join forces with Joel Embiid and James Harden.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder, who turned 37 on May 5, averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season for the Miami Heat. He shot a career-best 41.5% from three-point range.

» READ MORE: 17 pressing questions for 17 Sixers players ahead of the NBA’s unofficial start

Tucker also has a physical presence on defense and can guard multiple positions while battling for rebounds. Offensively, he creates a matchup problem for opposing interior players as a small-ball post player. And he brings a toughness the Sixers desperately need.

His toughness played a major role in the Heat eliminating the Sixers in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May. After the Game 6 loss, Embiid talked about his desire to play with someone like Tucker.