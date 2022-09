New Sixer P.J. Tucker takes part in media day on Monday. Read more

The 76ers aren’t concerned about P.J. Tucker’s left knee.

The power forward had an arthroscopic procedure this summer and has been cleared for on-court work. He will participate in training camp in Charleston, S.C., which runs Tuesday through Sunday at the Citadel.

It was a “10-minute procedure,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “He’s already back on the court. We’re excited.”

Said Sixers coach Doc Rivers: “We’re not that concerned by it. Listen, he’s a guy that we are really looking forward to having in the fold, and we’re going to keep him healthy all year. That’s the goal.”

Tucker signed a three-year, $33.2 million deal in July to join forces with Joel Embiid and James Harden.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder, who turned 37 on May 5, averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season for the Miami Heat. He shot a career-best 41.5% from three-point range.

Tucker also has a physical presence on defense and can guard multiple positions while battling for rebounds. Offensively, he creates a matchup problem for opposing interior players as a small-ball post player. And he brings a toughness the Sixers desperately need.

His toughness played a major role in the Heat eliminating the Sixers in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May. After the Game 6 loss, Embiid talked about his desire to play with someone like Tucker.