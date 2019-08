In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci discuss 76ers players Tobias Harris (U.S.), Ben Simmons (Australia), and Jonah Bolden (Australia) backing out of the FIBA World Cup. Then they talk about shooting guard/small forward Josh Richardson’s reveling at the chance to guard point guards. And they end the podcast by discussing Zhaire Smith’s quiet confidence about making the rotation.