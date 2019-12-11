In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci disagree about the level of excitement in the 76ers’ victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Then the two look ahead to Thursday’s night game against the Boston Celtics. It will mark Al Horford’s first game back at TD Garden since joining the Sixers this summer. They also talk about Joel Embiid’s trash-talking statement. And they end the podcast by naming players they would pick to start in the All-Star Game.