PHOENIX — In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey says some things are tough to gauge about the loss in Phoenix because the 76ers were playing without Joel Embiid. However, he does point out that guards Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson need to play much better, regardless of who’s the floor. He also said the Sixers must find ways to keep Al Horford and Tobias Harris active, aggressive, and involved when Embiid plays.