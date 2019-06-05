The 76ers’ predraft workout on Thursday will have an international flavor.
That’s because France’s Jaylen Hoard and Australia’s Harry Froling will be among the six participants working out at the team practice facility in Camden.
They will be joined Dylan Windler (Belmont), Shizz Alston Jr. (Temple), Donta’ Hall (Alabama) and Josh Perkins (Gonzaga). Hoard played this past season at Wake Forest, while Froling was a member of the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League.
Windler, a 6-foot-8 forward, could be an option for the Sixers in the first round of the NBA draft (June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn). The Sixers have the 24th pick and four second-round selections, No. 33, 34, 42, and 54.
The others could go anywhere from in the late second round to undrafted.
Hoard is a versatile 6-8 forward blessed with versatility and a 7-1 wingspan. He has a quick first step and shows promise with his mid-range game. However, the 218-pounder lacks consistency in his three-point shooting and needs to get stronger.
He averaged 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists during his lone season at Wake Forest. The 20-year-old had seven double-doubles. Hoard came to the United States during the summer of 2016 as a rising high school junior. He spent the 11th and 12th grades at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C. before enrolling at Wake Forest.
Froling, a 6-11, 250-pound center, averaged 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds for the 36ers this season. Before that, he spent two seasons in the United States playing college basketball. He appeared in 10 games as a freshman for Southern Methodist University during the 2016-17 season before transferring to Marquette.
At Marquette, he averaged 2.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20 games during the 2017-18 season after sitting out until Dec. 18, 2017 because of NCAA transfer rules.