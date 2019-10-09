This matchup was still played after all of the discourse between the NBA and China, on the heels of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet Friday showing support for protesters in Hong Kong. The Chinese government was upset over the since-deleted tweet. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he and the league were “apologetic” to those who were upset over Morey’s comments. However, he would not apologize for the general manager exercising his right to freedom of expression.