TORONTO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 119-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Best performance: Pascal Siakam has to get this one. The Raptors forward finished with 37 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third career triple-double. It was just the fourth 30-point triple-double in franchise history along with Fred VanVleet (Jan. 7, 2022 vs. Utah), Vince Carter (April 10, 2000 vs. Cleveland) and Damon Stoudamire (Mar. 18, 1997 vs. Sixers). His 37 points tied Fred VanVleet’s record for most-points in a triple-double in franchise history.

Worst performance: This was a tough one, but it ended up going to Khem Birch. The Raptors power forward finished with two points on 1-for-3 shooting. He was also a minus-13 while playing 12 minutes, 32 seconds of action.

Best bounce-back performance: I had to give this to Danny Green. Starting in place of Matisse Thybulle, Green finished with a season-high 18 points while making 6 of 7 three-pointers to go with five rebounds and four assists. This marked the ninth he’s scored in double digits this season, the first since scoring 11 against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 29. Not bad, considering this was Green’s first game back in Toronto since helping the Raptors win the 2019 NBA championship. But on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, Green missed four of five shots en route to finishing with three points. He was also a minus-10 in 19 minutes, 31 seconds of action.

Best defensive performance: Thad Young gets this one. The Raptors reserve forward finished with a game-high three steals against one of his former teams. Young was also a game-best plus-22.

Best statistic: The Sixers were on fire from three for the second consecutive game. They made 19 of 36 three-pointers (52.6%). This comes after they made a franchise-record 23 three-pointers against the Pacers.

Worst statistic: The Sixers kept giving the ball away. They committed 17 turnovers, leading to 25 points by the Raptors. Joel Embiid committed five of those turnovers.

Worst individual statistic: James Harden struggled to make shots. The Sixers point guard had 13 points and a season high-tying 15 assists for 12th double-double with the team. However, he struggled through 3 of 12 shooting. Harden shot 1-for-8 in the second half.