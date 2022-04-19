Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 112-97 Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This was an easy one. Joel Embiid was a beast. He finished with game highs of 31 points and 11 rebounds. He shot 9-for-16 from the field and made 12 of 14 foul shots.

Worst performance: This goes to Gary Trent Jr., because the Raptors shooting guard failed to score a point after missing his three shot attempts. Trent tried to give it a go despite having an illness. However, his effort was ineffective, so the standout guard sat out the second half.

Best defensive performance: Tobias Harris gets this one. The Sixers power forward had a game-high three blocks. He did a solid job of slowing Pascal Siakam.

Best statistic: The Sixers were a hot shooting team. They made 52.2% on their shots.

Worst statistic: The Sixers need to do a better job of handling the ball. They committed 16 turnovers, leading to 17 Raptors points.

Best of the Best: With the win, Doc Rivers is tied for fourth all-time NBA coaching win list for the postseason with 100. He’s now tied with former Sixers coach Larry Brown.