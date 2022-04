Sixers center Joel Embiid holds the basketball against the Toronto Raptors during game two of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals playoffs on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 112-97 Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This was an easy one. Joel Embiid was a beast. He finished with game highs of 31 points and 11 rebounds. He shot 9-for-16 from the field and made 12 of 14 foul shots.

Worst performance: This goes to Gary Trent Jr., because the Raptors shooting guard failed to score a point after missing his three shot attempts. Trent tried to give it a go despite having an illness. However, his effort was ineffective, so the standout guard sat out the second half.

Best defensive performance: Tobias Harris gets this one. The Sixers power forward had a game-high three blocks. He did a solid job of slowing Pascal Siakam.

Best statistic: The Sixers were a hot shooting team. They made 52.2% on their shots.

Worst statistic: The Sixers need to do a better job of handling the ball. They committed 16 turnovers, leading to 17 Raptors points.

Best of the Best: With the win, Doc Rivers is tied for fourth all-time NBA coaching win list for the postseason with 100. He’s now tied with former Sixers coach Larry Brown.