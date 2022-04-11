Game 1 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center and will be televised by ESPN (local coverage needs to confirmed).

The rest of the seven-game series’ dates and start times are still to be determined.

The fifth-seeded Raptors won the regular-season series against the fourth-seeded Sixers, 3-1, including a 119-114 victory Thursday night in Toronto.

Sixers defensive ace Matisse Thybulle will not be able to play in Games 3, 4, and 6 (if necessary) of the series in Toronto because he cannot travel to and from Canada because he is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Thybulle said after Sunday’s regular-season finale that he chose to get the first Pfizer shot months ago, but not the second to complete the series.