LAS VEGAS – The 76ers squad that impressed in an NBA Summer League opener finally resurfaced seven days later.
They shared the ball and made 14-of-31 three-pointers in a 108-102 consolation victory Friday over the Toronto Raptors at The Cox Pavilion. The victory enabled the Sixers to snap a three-game skid and conclude the summer league with a 2-3 record.
P.J. Dozier had his best games of the summer league.
The point guard finished with 22 points, while making 4-of-7 three-pointers to go with seven assists and seven rebounds. Dozier did most of his damage in the first half, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He made all three of his three-pointers in first two quarters. He went on to make his first four three-point attempts.
Haywood Highsmith, Marial Shayok, A.J. Davis, Matisse Thybulle also had solid outings.
Highsmith, who the Sixers released from a two-way contract last month, finished with 16 points. Shayock had 14 points to go with four assists and four rebounds.
Davis made 3 of 4 three-pointers en route to finishing with 11 points. Thybulle had another solid outing. The team’s late first-round acquisition had 10 points while making 2 of 4 three-pointer. He also had four rebounds, three assists, a steal and block.
The Sixers led for most of the game. They, however, made it closer than expected, nearly blowing a 19-point lead. The Raptors pulled within five points later.
Raptors point guard Lindell Wigginton led all scorers with 26 points.
Shake Milton missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle. Meanwhile, Norvel Pelle was dressed, but had the afternoon off.