Sixers set to add Reggie Jackson after he clears waivers, rounding out impressive backcourt

The 76ers plan to sign Reggie Jackson once the veteran point guard clears waivers, The Inquirer confirmed.

Jackson, who on Tuesday morning was released by the Charlotte Hornets, would give the Sixers another offensive initiator behind All-Star Tyrese Maxey and proven veteran Kyle Lowry. The 33-year-old Jackson averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists last season with the Denver Nuggets, before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night.

The news arrived on the same day the Sixers formally introduced splashy free-agency addition Paul George and celebrated Maxey signing his max contract extension, building an attractive roster for veterans hoping to join a contender.

Jackson was a teammate of George’s with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2020-23. Jackson spent parts of his first four NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2011-15), then played for the Detroit Pistons from 2015-20.

New additions to the Sixers’ roster also include free agents Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond, along with draft picks Jared McCain and Adem Bona. Kelly Oubre Jr. and KJ Martin also re-signed with the team.