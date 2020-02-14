In the end, much of the uncertainty in projecting these next couple of months lies in the lack of a consistent baseline we have out of Embiid and Ben Simmons. Against the Clippers, they combined for 52 points and looked as symbiotic as we’ve seen them over the last couple of seasons. Is it a coincidence that this occurred on the night that Brown decided to shake up his starting lineup and bring Horford off the bench? How about the fact that it also coincided with a game in which Harris scored 11 points in the first quarter, and Richardson scored 17 in the fourth?