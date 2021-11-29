The 76ers will head back on the road following Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

They’ll travel to Boston for Wednesday’s game versus the Celtics. From there, they’ll face the Hawks in Atlanta Friday before a two-game series in Charlotte against the Hornets on Dec. 6 and 8.

That final game in Charlotte will conclude a stretch of 10 out of 12 games on the road.

Danny Green said taking one game at a time and making sure not to skip steps is key to navigating this stretch.

“Tonight, we play Orlando,” he said. “Then we’ll focus on the next game. Pack your bags. You got to bring a lot of luggage, a lot of clothes, whatever, electronics to keep you sane. But taking it one day at a time and not looking forward to thinking about getting home or getting to the next city, but finishing the task at hand.”

The Sixers head into Monday’s game with a 10-10 record. They were 4-5 at home and 6-5 on the road, and recently went 2-4 in their record six-game road trip.

Passing Barkley

Joel Embiid made history Saturday with his 42-point, 14-rebound performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It marked his 14th game with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, the most by any member of the Sixers. The four-time All-Star center was previously tied with Hall of Famer Charles Barkley with 13 such games.

Elite foul-shooting team

The Sixers have been clutch from the foul line.

They were ranked second in the league in free-throw percentage (82.1%) heading into Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic despite a few big misses late in Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves. The Chicago Bulls lead the league at 83.9%.

The Sixers are also seventh in three-point percentage at 36.3%.