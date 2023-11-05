Robert Covington relishes ‘surreal’ return to Sixers in victory against Phoenix Suns

Robert Covington technically made his 76ers return on Thursday, when he was on the floor for the waning seconds of a comfortable win over the Toronto Raptors.

But when the veteran wing entered about midway through the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, the ovation Covington felt from the home crowd felt “very surreal.”

It confirmed the feelings of gratification Covington had already expressed Wednesday, that he was thrilled to be back with the team that helped launch his NBA career during the “Process” era. And Covington flashed that familiar defense-first mentality in the Sixers’ 112-100 victory, totaling four rebounds, two steals and one block in 18 minutes to become the first contributor from the four players acquired in the James Harden blockbuster trade.

“It was special, to put back on this jersey and actually play some significant minutes,” Covington said after the game. " … I’m thankful that everything is starting to come full circle. Everything happens for a reason. Everything is just aligning.”

Advertisement

Before the game, Sixers coach Nick Nurse said he was unsure if any of those newcomers — Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, and Marcus Morris also arrived in the Harden deal — would be ready to see meaningful action against the Suns. But when Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton all picked up two first-quarter fouls, Nurse turned to Covington for a six-minute stretch that included him swiping a steal mid-air and pulling down two rebounds.

» READ MORE: Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris step up as Sixers pull away from Suns to extend winning streak to four games

Nurse went back to Covington at the start of the fourth quarter. His defense on Kevin Durant — including an assertive one-handed rebound off a missed three-pointer by the superstar forward late in the period — helped prevent the Suns from staging a final rally.

“I’ve got to guard everybody,” Covington said. “And the way my body feels, I felt really good about tonight. It’s a sense of relief. There’s so much uncertainty that has been removed. It’s just given me the freedom to just go and play, instead of the way things were before.

“It’s just having that freedom and people who trust in you.”

That willingness to be active on the defensive end — combined with his strong 6-foot-7, 209-pound frame — is what appealed to Nurse about Covington while evaluating the Sixers’ interesting group of wings.

On the offensive end, however, Covington said he felt like he was “roaming a little bit.” He missed all three of his shot attempts, committed two turnovers, and could not quite handle a bounce pass delivered by former teammate and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid. Though set plays are often similar between teams, Covington said, he is using extra film study and on-court sessions to pick up the first-year coaching staff’s terminology.

“As time goes on, I’ll continue to get better and better,” Covington said.

That additional work included a scrimmage following Friday’s practice, where Nurse said he monitored those newcomers’ initial conditioning, rhythm, and knowledge of the Sixers’ concepts on both ends of the floor. Martin then entered Saturday’s game late, when both teams emptied their bench with the outcome decided. Morris, who was not with the Clippers during the preseason because of personal reasons, later entered the locker room drenched in sweat following a rigorous postgame workout. Batum, meanwhile, remains away from the Sixers to take care of his own personal matter.

» READ MORE: Who are Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, and KJ Martin? Here’s who the Sixers got for James Harden.

So Covington got the first opportunity. He found the Sixers’ “Big Energy” chain hanging in his locker when he first arrived, a clear nod to his playing style and history with this franchise. He went back to the number 33, which now holds even greater meaning because he will turn 33 years old in December.

Also back? Bantering with Embiid, who playfully asked Covington, “You gonna make a shot?” while passing through the locker room Saturday evening.

“Next game, I got you,” Covington said.

“He just got here!” added an interjecting Tyrese Maxey.

“He’s been here, like, 15 years,” Embiid retorted.

Actually, Covington had been gone for nearly five years.

Yet he experienced another surreal moment when, while house hunting earlier this week, he stepped inside one grand South Jersey abode and instantly knew it was where he belonged. He hopes his 19-month-old daughter, Harmony, can join him there as soon as next week.

“It solidifies the moment of, ‘It’s real,’” Covington said. “I can’t wait. The home that I have is really going to feel like a home. Being back in Philly, of all places, it’s amazing.”