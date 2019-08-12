The 76ers released their regular-season schedule on Monday afternoon, and they will open on Oct. 23 when they host the Celtics.
The opening night contest is one of 24 regular-season games the 76ers will play on national TV across ABC, ESPN and TNT. The Sixers will also play 12 games on NBA TV.
Among the other highlights:
- The Sixers will be home on Christmas Day against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 2:30 p.m. tip-off.
- On Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, the Sixers will play host to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.
- NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers will make their lone trip to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 11 (7 p.m.) on TNT.
- The Sixers will have a challenging west coast road trip March 1-7. That will feature games at the L.A. Clippers (Sunday, March 1, 3:30 p.m., ABC), the L.A. Lakers (Tuesday, March 3, 10 p.m., TNT), Sacramento (Thursday, March 5, 10 p.m.) and Golden State (Saturday, March 7, 8:30 p.m., ABC).
- The regular season will conclude April 15 at home against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Sixers are seen as a major Eastern Conference threat after losing to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors in the a seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal last season.
Here is the full schedule: