Sixers ride hot start to dominant 146-101 victory over Washington Wizards

Tyrese Maxey briefly fumbled the second-quarter pass from Tobias Harris, but let the ball fly anyway from the right corner. And less than a minute later, the 76ers’ star point guard fired again.

And why the heck not?

Both shots dropped through the net — because of course they did — to rapidly push the Sixers’ lead to 34 points on the Washington Wizards. And those were two of the Sixers’ 20 makes on 45 attempts from beyond the arc Monday night, propelling them to a 146-101 blasting less than a week after his team began ice-cold from deep against the same overmatched opponent.

The Sixers’ first-half scoring barrage forced those tasked with looking up the franchise’s stats and records into overdrive. Their 43 first-quarter points, anchored by a 9-of-15 mark from long range, were the most since a Jan. 2, 2019 contest at the Phoenix Suns. Their 75-46 halftime advantage marked only the ninth time in franchise history that they scored at least 75 first-half points while allowing fewer than 50.

The gulf between the Sixers and Wizards only grew to 48 points in the second half, thanks to Joel Embiid’s 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Maxey’s 24 points and six assists in three quarters of action. Less than three minutes into the final period, coach Nick Nurse had already begun emptying his bench.

That onslaught from the start was drastically different from the last week’s matchup against the lowly Wizards (3-19), when the Sixers (15-7) needed 50 points from Embiid to escape with a victory that they self-evaluated as out of sorts.

The Sixers next play a home-road set against the Detroit Pistons, who entered Monday on a 19-game losing skid.

More on that hot start

The day after the Sixers missed their first 13 three-point attempts last week in Washington, Nurse insisted he liked the looks for his team but lamented that a rare four days off “felt like 14.”

The complete opposite scenario unfolded at the start of Monday’s game.

The Sixers’ first possession, Embiid found Maxey for an open look. That sparked a 5-for-5 start in less than three minutes of game time, including two more makes from Maxey and one apiece from Harris and De’Anthony Melton.

The blistering shooting then spread throughout the roster. A corner shot from Kelly Oubre Jr. Three in a row for Patrick Beverley late in the first, prompting a heat-check attempt. Embiid and Covington joined the barrage in the second frame.

The result: The Sixers’ advantage reached double digits less than two minutes into the game, grew to 17 points by the end of the frame and passed 30 on Maxey’s second-quarter attempts.

Embiid dominates — again

Monday will technically go down as Embiid’s lowest scoring output in three games against the Wizards this season. Yet the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player still surpassed his NBA-best season scoring average entering Monday in less than three quarters, reaching 34 points on a pair of free throws late in the period.

The lopsided score meant the Sixers did not need Embiid in the final period, especially when he entered the matchup listed as questionable with left knee soreness after twisting it in Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid took advantage of the Wizards playing without injured starting center Daniel Gafford. His 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and three assists complemented the Sixers’ three-point shooting in the first quarter. Then, he made that scoring margin even more insurmountable, with 17 points on a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor.

Embiid has now scored at least 30 points in eight consecutive games played, dating back to Nov. 17. It’s the longest such streak and is tied for the second-longest streak of his career, eclipsed only by a 10-game streak last season.

