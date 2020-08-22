Game 4, best-of-seven Eastern Conference first round.
When: Sunday 1 p.m., The Field House, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Kissimmee, Fla.
Television: ABC
Series recap: Celtics lead, three games to none.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points in Boston’s 109-101 win in Game 1.
Tatum scored 33 points, and Boston hit 19-of-43 three-pointers during the Celtics 128-101 win in Game 2.
The Celtics scored the final 10 points in their 102-94 win in Game 3.
Coaches: Sixers, Brett Brown (7th season, playoff record 12-13); Celtics, Brad Stevens (7th season, playoff record, 30-29).
SIXERS
(Playoff stats)
G: Shake Milton, 6-foot-5, 14.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.3 apg
G: Josh Richardson, 6-5, 17.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.7 apg
C: Joel Embiid, 7-0, 30.0 ppg, 13 rpb, 1.7 apg, 1.0 bpg
F Al Horford, 6-9, 5.3 ppg., 6.3 rpg, 2.0 apg
F: Tobias Harris, 6-8, 14.3 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.7 apg
CELTICS
G: Kemba Walker, 6-0, 21.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.7 apg
G: Marcus Smart, 6-3, 8.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.0 apg
C: Daniel Theis, 6-8, 6.3 ppg, 3.7 rpb, 1.7 apg
F: Jayson Tatum, 6-8, 26.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 apg
F: Jaylen Brown, 6-6, 23.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.7 apg
Injury update: Sixers, Ben Simmons, out (left knee surgery); Glenn Robinson III, out (oblique muscle strain). Celtics, Gordon Hayward, out (Grade III right ankle sprain); Javonte Green, out (right knee sprain).
Fast fact: Here is what Joel Embiid has done in the first quarters of the first three games: He is averaging 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 13-for-19 from the field (68.4%) including 2-of-6 (33%) from three-point range, and 10-of-12 (83.3%) from the foul line.
Up next: If necessary Game 5, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Quotable: “When you play super hard and do everything possible to win games, it is hard when you come up short. No one wants to be in this position. I’m sure my teammates, we all hate being in this position. But ... we can’t give up. We got to do more. I got to do more.” – Embiid after Friday’s Game 3 defeat.