Sixers sign Charles Bassey, send him to NBA G League

The 76ers assigned Charles Bassey to the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday, hours after announcing they signed him to a 10-day contract.

This is Bassey’s second stint with the Sixers (24-20). The team initially selected the 6-foot-11 center with the 53rd pick in the 2021 draft out of Western Kentucky. He appeared in 23 NBA games as a rookie, averaging 3.0 points on 63.8% shooting along with 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, and 7.3 minutes.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: What is the Sixers’ biggest need at the NBA trade deadline? Patience.

However, Bassey became expendable when the Sixers added reserve center Montrezl Harrell to the roster in September 2022. The Nigerian player was waived on Oct. 13, 2022.

He has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds across 115 NBA games with the Sixers, San Antonio Spurs, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Bassey’s rejoining the Sixers enables two-way contract players Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker to continue playing in NBA games. The Sixers would have run out of available games for players on two-way deals since they had fewer than 15 players signed to standard NBA contracts. Bassey’s signing brings the number up to 15.

Before his signing, Bassey played for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.

» READ MORE: Sixers need to hang on to Kelly Oubre Jr. — at least through the end of the season

He is averaging 18.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks with Santa Cruz.

This is the second time Bassey received a 10-day contract this season. He had one with the Grizzlies on Oct. 27.